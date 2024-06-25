Mentally Challenged Man With Sword Attacks Ludhiana Police Station, Injures Cop

The man barged into the police station where the constable and other cops were on duty. (File)

A constable was injured after being allegedly attacked by a mentally unstable man at a police station here on Tuesday, officials said. The accused, who was carrying a sword, was later overpowered by the police personnel, they added.

The incident took place at the Moti Nagar Police Station here, the officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of the Police (ACP) Jasbinder Singh said the accused was not mentally stable.

He barged into the police station where the constable and other police personnel were on duty.

The police said further investigation in the matter was underway.

