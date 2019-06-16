Engineers Use Plastic Waste To Build Longer-Lasting Road In Lucknow

Lucknow Development Authority has begun construction of a road using plastic waste

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun construction of a road using plastic waste in the state capital city under a pilot project in a bid to be environmental-friendly.

The road construction with plastic waste will be spread from Gomti Nagar Police Station area to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

This is the first time Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is constructing a road using plastic waste.

"Mixing plastic waste increases the durability of roads by 40-50 per cent. They will be durable for a longer time. Around 8-10 per cent of plastic waste is being mixed in coal tar. They will be more durable and will stay in good condition for a longer time. We use less than 50-micron plastic," chief engineer Indushekhar Singh said.

"LDA will be following all the guidelines of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in the construction of this road," Mr Singh said.

"On World Environment Day, we had declared that we will use plastic in road construction in future. LDA will do more research on this in the next two years to know if there can be more improvement," the chief engineer said.

LDA's initiative is inspired by the success of roads in many foreign countries. In India too, many civic bodies have started road construction using plastic waste in an environmental-friendly experiment.