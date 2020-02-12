Sikkim State Lotteries Releases Dear Morning Lottery Results

Morning results: Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today (February 12). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery draw has been awarded to ticket number 86H 39271. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 39271 (remaining all serials).

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished morning lottery also carries various other cash prizes including Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120.

The Sikkim Lottery morning results are published by the the Director, Sikkim State Lotteries.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi results for Rs 70 lakh yesterday.

The draw for Sthree Sakthi lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State Lotteries will release the Akshaya lottery results today.

Click here for more Lottery Results News