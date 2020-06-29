Sikkim Lottery Today Live: Morning Results Released, Day Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery today live: Sikkim Lottery results will be released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today live: Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Sikkim, has published the Sikkim Dear Respect Morning results today. Another Sikkim lottery result to be drawn on Monday, Dear Luck Monday, will be released in the evening today. The Sikkim lottery result process is back in track now after conducting the backlog draws which were postponed due to the preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The first prize of Dear Respect Morning lottery has been awarded to ticket number 83E 53129. The Sikkim Lottery results will be announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning Sunday and Dear Prospect Sunday results yesterday.

Sikkim lottery today result live

Recently, the Sikkim government decided to resume the draws of paper lottery schemes from June 8.

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The Dear Morning lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 and its first prize is pegged at Rs 1 crore.

The Sikkim Lottery draws are normally conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com. The Directorate publishes the lottery results also on the same portal.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also resumed the draws of Kerala Lotteries from recently. It released the lottery results of draws scheduled in March last week. It also released the Summer bumper results last week.

