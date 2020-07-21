Sikkim Lottery Live: Morning Results Out, Check Evening Results' Details Here

The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning results have been at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results today (July 21, 2020). The Directorate of State Lotteries of Sikkim government will release the Dear Chance Tuesday lottery results in the evening. The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 95C 37993. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document by Sikkim lotteries, a state government enterprises, released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw for Dear Chance Tuesday lottery will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results and Dear Luck Monday results yesterday.

Apart from Dear Admire Morning Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning, Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the WIN WIN lottery results yesterday. The Kerala Lotteries will release Sthree Sakthi results today.

