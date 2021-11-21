Pooja Bumper Lottery Result Today. First Prize Rs 5 Crore

Pooja Bumper Lottery Result: Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com

Pooja Bumper Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lotteries will conduct the draw for Pooja bumper lottery result (for BR82 series tickets) will be held today in the afternoon. The Directorate of Kerala Lotteries will conduct the Pooja lottery draw at Gorkhi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of state government officials. The draw will start in the afternoon at 2.00 pm and a final Pooja bumper results' list will be released online at keralalotteries.com in the evening.

Pooja lottery results carry a first prize of Rs 5 crore and a second of Rs 50 lakh (which will be distributed among five tickets).

Pooja result also has a third prize of Rs 50 lakh, which will be given to 10 tickets.

The Directorate will also release the tickets of Christmas-New Year bumper lottery tickets today in the morning. The ceremony will be held at the PR Chamber of Kerala Secretariat at 9.30 am. Kerala finance minister PN Balagopal will release the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery tickets. This scheme carries a first prize of Rs 12 crore and the Directorate will sell the tickets for Rs 300 per ticket.

The Kerala lotteries has sold 30 lakh tickets of Pooja bumper this year for Rs 200 apiece.

The Pooja bumper lottery results' list will carry the numbers of winners who are chosen through the draw that will be held with the help of a special technology.

Pooja bumper lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala lottery result:

Step One: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step Two: Click on the Pooja bumper lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step Three: On next page open, click on the Pooja bumper lottery results' link

Step Four: Check your Pooja bumper lottery result from next page open

