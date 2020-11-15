Kerala Lottery Result: Kerala Pooja Bumper BR 76 Result Soon; Details Here

Kerala Pooja bumper lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com

Kerala Pooja bumper result 2020: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises functioning under the finance department, will release the Pooja bumper lottery results on Sunday (November 15, 2020), according to an official release. The Kerala State Lotteries had started the sales of Pooja bumper ticket sales in September. The Pooja bumper (BR 76) carries a first prize of Rs 5 crore and the tickets are sold for Rs 200. A second prize of Rs 50 lakh will be given to 10 tickets - with Rs 10 lakh to each tickets. 10 ticket holders will get Rs 5 lakh each as third prize. Pooja bumper lottery results will be released on the official portal of the Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

According to an official release, the draw for Pooja bumper results will start from 2 pm today. The draw will be broadcast on some of the Malayalam news and current affairs channels. The first draw and announcement and draw will be done for the first prize.

Before this, Kerala State Lotteries had released the Thiruvonam or Onam bumper results recently and it carried a first prize of Rs 12 crore.

Kerala Pooja bumper result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download the results of Kerala Pooja bumper results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala State Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, click on the Pooja bumper results link

Step 4: Check Kerala Pooja bumper results from the next page

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes. The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh currently.

