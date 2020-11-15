Kerala Pooja Bumper Result 2020 Live Updates: Draw To Begin Soon For Prizes Worth Rs 22.69 Crore

Kerala Pooja Bumper Result 2020: BR 76 Pooja Lottery Result LIVE Updates @ Keralalotteries.com

Kerala Pooja bumper result 2020 live: The draw for Kerala Pooja bumper lottery results for BR 76 tickets will start soon at Thiruvananthapuram and it will begin with top prizes. Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will release the cumulative results for all prizes by the evening at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of the state lottery directorate. Pooja bumper lottery results are being released for tickets sold by the directorate across the state for the last two months. The Kerala State Lotteries had started the sales of Pooja bumper 2020 ticket sales in September. The Pooja bumper carries a first prize of Rs 5 crore and the tickets are sold for Rs 200. Live draw for Pooja bumper lottery results will be broadcast on various Malayalam television channels.

Kerala Pooja bumper result 2020: LIVE Updates

Nov 15, 2020 13:01 (IST) Kerala lottery result: Channels that host live draw

The live draw of Kerala Pooja bumper lottery will be broadcast on four Malayalam television channels; Kaumudi, Kairali, Jeevan and Jaihind.