Kerala Pooja Bumper Result 2020 Live Updates: Draw To Begin Soon For Prizes Worth Rs 22.69 Crore

Pooja results 2020: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will release the cumulative Pooja results for all prizes by the evening at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of the state lottery directorate.

Kerala Pooja bumper result 2020 live: The draw for Kerala Pooja bumper lottery results for BR 76 tickets will start soon at Thiruvananthapuram and it will begin with top prizes. Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will release the cumulative results for all prizes by the evening at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of the state lottery directorate. Pooja bumper lottery results are being released for tickets sold by the directorate across the state for the last two months. The Kerala State Lotteries had started the sales of Pooja bumper 2020 ticket sales in September. The Pooja bumper carries a first prize of Rs 5 crore and the tickets are sold for Rs 200. Live draw for Pooja bumper lottery results will be broadcast on various Malayalam television channels.

Kerala Pooja bumper result 2020: LIVE Updates

Nov 15, 2020 13:01 (IST)
Kerala lottery result: Channels that host live draw
The live draw of Kerala Pooja bumper lottery will be broadcast on four Malayalam television channels; Kaumudi, Kairali, Jeevan and Jaihind.
Nov 15, 2020 12:47 (IST)
Kerala bumper results: How to check
Follow the steps given here to download the results of Kerala Pooja bumper results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala State Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, click on the Pooja bumper results link 

Step 4: Check Kerala Pooja bumper results from the next page
