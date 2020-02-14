Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal Lottery results will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala government will announce the Nirmal Lottery results today. The Nirmal lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The results will be available at keralalotteries.com. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000. Last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number NX 347268, which was sold at Kannur district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 was awarded to ticket number NU 260840 sold at Thiruvananthapuram district.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus Lottery results.

The Karunya Plus Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Akshaya lottery results and the first prize of Rs 60 Lakh was awarded to ticket number AS 103302 which was sold at Idukki district.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Nirmal lottery also has a second prize of Rs 5 lakh and third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Nirmal lottery draw will be held on February 14, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

On Monday, the Kerala State Lotteries released the Kerala Christmas-New Year pumper lottery result and the first prize of Rs 12 crore was awarded to ticket number ST 269609 which was sold at Wayanad district.

On the same day, the Kerala Lotteries also released the WIN WIN results and the first prize of Rs 6,500,000 (or 65 Lakh) was awarded to ticket number WO 800754 which was sold at Malappuram district.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

