West Bengal State Lottery Results Of Bangabhumi Ajay Out. Details Here

Lottery Sambad today result: West Bengal Lottery has released the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results today.

West Bengal State Lottery live: West Bengal State Lottery, a state government enterprises working under the state finance ministry, has released the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results today (February 7) and the first prize of Rs 50 lakh has been awarded to ticket number 31E 21823 according to Lottery Sambad reports. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets were sold for Rs 6. According to reports, the ticket which won today's Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery was sold by New J.B.L.N Map Agency from Madhyamgram.

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 and it has been awarded to ticket number 21823 (remaining all serials).

The West Bengal State Lottery's Dear Dear Bangabhumi Ajay scheme also has various other prizes like second prize for Rs 9,000, third prize for Rs 500, fourth prize for Rs 250 and a fifth prize for Rs 120.

In a related development today, the Sikkim State Lottery has released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results in the morning and first prize of 1 crore prize has been awarded to ticket number 56G 13600.

The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus results for Rs 70 lakh yesterday.

The draw for today's Nirmal lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Directorate of State Lotteries in West Bengal was established under Finance (Revenue) Department in the year 1968. The Directorate functions on the dual approach of direct generation of Revenue for development of State and indirect employment generation through engagement of self-employed persons in the lottery trade and business.