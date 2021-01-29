Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal Lottery Results Today; Karunya Draw On Saturday

Kerala lottery result for Nimal lottery draw will be released online at keralalotteries.com

Kerala lottery result 2020: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises functioning under the Kerala Finance Ministry will release the Nirmal lottery results on Friday. The Kerala lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com. Next lottery draw, for the Karunya lottery results of Kerala State Lotteries, will be released online tomorrow, i.e., on January 30, Saturday. The Nirmal lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40 across the state and the weekly lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the results for NR 208 tickets of Nirmal lottrery on Friday.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the Karunya lottery result for KR 484 tickets tomorrow. The KR 484 result for January 30 Karunya lottery will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening.

The Kerala lottery results will be available online after 4.30 pm for daily draws being conducted every week.

The Directorate will release the Kerala lottery result chart with the details of the prize winners.

The Karunya lottery result carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. The first and second prizes of the Karunya lottery results will be awarded to one ticket each from various series.

Karunya lottery result also carries a third prize of Rs 12 lakh which will be awarded to 12 different tickets.

The Karunya lottery tickets and Nirmal lottery tickets, which are published by the Director, Kerala State Lotteries, are sold across the state by recognised agencies and individuals.

According to reports, the Kerala State Lotteries gives a commission of Rs 6 to the sellers per every sold tickets.

Kerala lottery result direct link

Kerala lottery results for Karunya Plus draw will be released online on this direct link:

Kerala lottery result: Direct link

A Karunya Plus lottery result link will be released online after 4.30 pm today on the link given above.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Kerala lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Karunya lottery result or Nirmal lottery result from next page open

The results for Akshaya lottery were released day before yesterday.

It also released the Christmas-New Year bumper results recently.

Apart from Kerala, states like Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Punjab conducts lottery draw in the country.

