Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN Lottery Result Today; Details Here

Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries will release the WIN WIN lottery results today. The draw for Kerala Lotteries's WIN WIN lottery results, run by the Kerala Lottery Directorate, will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Kerala lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya lottery was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries on Saturday. The Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 and a second prize of Rs 500,000. The Kerala lottery result for W599 tickets will be released today.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus. Due to the lockdown restrictions, the Kerala Lotteries are currently running three or four draws weekly these days. This week, it will conduct three more draws which including Akshaya, Nirmal and Karunya lotteries.

Last week, a 46-year old lottery vendor in Kerala's Kollam has won Rs 12 crore jackpot with an unsold ticket in the state government's Christmas-New Year bumper issue.

Sharafudeen A, who hails from Tenkasi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, learnt that the ticket with him among other unsold ones has bagged the top prize in the lottery.

Living in a small house on government land at Eravidharmapuram near Aryankavu in Kollam district, bordering Tamil Nadu, it had been a struggle for Sharafudeen, a Gulf returnee, to take care of his six-member joint family, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to build a house of my own, clear my debts and start a small business with the prize amount," he told PTI.

WIN WIN lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

WIN WIN lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

WIN WIN lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

(With PTI Inputs)

