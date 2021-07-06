Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal Draw Today; Results Soon

The Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will be releasing the Nirmal lottery result online after 4.30 pm today. This draw, for the ticket NR 223, was earlier scheduled to be held on May 7, and it was postponed due to the lockdown restrictions announced in the state due to the Covid-19 second wave. The Nirmal lottery results by the Kerala State Lotteries will be published after a live draw which will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lotteries had released Karunya Plus and Akshaya lottery results recently.

Kerala lottery results: Direct link

Check the Nirmal lottery results (NR 223) from the direct link provided here:

Kerala lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya and WIN WIN.

States like Sikkim, West Bengal, Punjab and Nagaland also run government-controlled lottery schemes. Sikkim lottery results will be released on sikkimlotteries.com.

Kerala lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

