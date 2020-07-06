Kerala Lottery Result: Draw Postponed Due To 'Triple Lockdown' In Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala State Lotteries has decided to postpone various draws scheduled to be held this week.

In the wake of the Kerala government's decision to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases, Kerala State Lotteries has decided to postpone various draws scheduled to be held this week. Kerala State Lotteries, which runs daily lotteries like WIN WIN, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya, and bumper lotteries, resumed its normal lottery activities last week.

"In view of the triple lockdown has been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, lottery draw scheduled for next week from July 6 has been postponed. New dates will be informed later," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries told NDTV.

"Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The announcement comes hours after the minister said the district was ''sitting on an active volcano'' with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

The Kerala Lotteries had scheduled WIN WIN lottery draw for today and Sthree Sakthi lottery draw for tomorrow.

Last week it had released Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya results after the normal operations resumed on July 1, Wednesday.

The Kerala Lottery results are released on keralalotteries.com. Results for last week's draws are available on this official portal.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Monday Morning results today. Sikkim lottery live proceedings for evening draw will be available at sikkimlotteries.com.

