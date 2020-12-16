Kerala Lottery Result For Akshaya Today. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for the Akshaya lottery will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Akshaya lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will hold the Akshaya lottery draw for AK 476 series tickets today. The Akshaya lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh will also be awarded for these tickets. The Kerala lottery result for the Akshaya lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. Before this, the Kerala Lottery Directorate will conduct the draw for today's tickets at Thiruvananthapuram.

The Akshaya lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today by Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises working under the finance ministry.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala lottery results for WIN WIN and Sthree Sakthi lotteries were released yesterday and day before.

The result for Karunya weekly scheme was released on last Saturday.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Akshaya lottery results: Direct link

Check the Akshaya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Akshaya lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Akshaya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Akshaya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN these days.

Akshaya lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Click here for more Lottery Results News