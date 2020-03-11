Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya Lottery Draw Today For Rs 70 Lakh First Prize. Details Here

Kerala lottery today result: Akshaya lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Akshaya lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will conduct the Akshaya lottery draw today. The Kerala lottery result for the Akshaya lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, at keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today. The Akshaya lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number AF 368794, which was sold at southern Kollam district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was drawn to ticket number AA 841464, which was sold at another southern district, Thiruvananthapuram.

Akshaya lottery also carries a third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. This prize will be given to 12 tickets.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi lottery was released yesterday.

The result for WIN WIN weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on March 11, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Akshaya lottery results: Direct link

Check the Akshaya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Akshaya lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Akshaya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Akshaya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Akshaya lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

Daily lotteries of Kerala government

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Karunya, Pournami, Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

