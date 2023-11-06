Yash Birla Makes Unconventional Yellow His Choice At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Yash Birla Makes Unconventional Yellow His Colour Choice This Diwali

Elaborate Diwali bashes are just another reason for celebrities and A-listers to get their most fashionable foot forward. Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party last evening was a star-studded affair that marked the beginning of the Diwali season. While many have a penchant towards silhouettes doused in sequins and classic styles, Yash Birla ditched it all to make an unconventional statement at the Diwali bash. Skipping the classics, he gave his own spin to traditional wear in a dhoti. He opted for a bright yellow dhoti bottom and paired it with a contemporary sleeveless jacket. The mustard embroidered style on the jacket contrasted with the bottoms. He opted for chunky yellow boots and a golden chain to complete his look. Quite an offbeat style, this one.

Orry and his fashion is often a sight for the sore eyes. Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash served as another occasion for the fashion maven to channel his best desi version. He was another one to jump on the bright fashion bandwagon in a stunning yellow embroidered kurta. His choice of this sunny number came with the trendiest style as he paired it with white bottoms. However, it was his banana phone cover that truly stole the show and those chunky sneakers added to his look. Well, Orry and his exceptional phone covers are always a fashion delight.

Aditya and Orry ditch classic hues to make yellow the trend for the festive season