Witness The Marvels Of Taormina Through Priyanka Chopra's Eyes

Priyanka Chopra has off-late been having the time of her life while enjoying a few moments of laid-back fun and relaxation in Taormina, Sicily in Italy.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Channels Vintage Drama In Balmain At Met Gala 2025

The Citadel actress was basking in the glory of the Sicilian sun while spending the perfect vacation days full of beach side selfies, lazy hammock perched times while looking onto the infinite seas, going orange picking in the local Italian orchards, sipping on glasses of fine wine at the Osteria Santa Domenica in Taormina, capturing the beauty of the florals in the town, posing while going for auto-rickshaw rides in a Bulgari ride, exploring the hill top of the town, visiting the local churches, shops, posing for frame-worthy pictures lost amidst the lanes of the town, gorging on a slice of good old Italian pizza, capturing moments on camera with her friends and more.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Priyanka Chopra spending a memorable holiday in Taormina. Here's all you need to know about the commune in Sicily.

Taormina is a hilltop town located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy. It is located near Mount Etna which is an active volcano with trails that lead to the summit. The town is known for Teatro Antico di Taormina which is an ancient Greco-Roman theatre that is still is use contemporarily. Near the theatre, the cliffs drop to the sea while forming covers with sandy beaches. A very thin stretch of sand connects the town to Isola Bella, which is a tiny island and natural reserve.

Priyanka Chopra's Taormina diaries were postcard worthy and perfect.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Skin Is Skinning Even After A 24-Hour Flight. Thank Her LED Mask