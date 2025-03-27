Priyanka Chopra's "Quick NYC Moment" Is A Hot Take On Basics In A White Bralette And Denims

Priyanka Chopra's penchant for serving her hot take on fashion is a given.

This time, the actress levelled up the basic white and denim fashion pairing like a total pro.

The actress shared an array of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "A quick NYC moment" and of course, it looked a stylish one. Amongst the BTS from her quick trip, what really caught her attention was her mirror selfie that simply screamed hot fashion. Only Priyanka Chopra can make basics look so fabulously fashionable.

She opted for a chic white bralette and low-rise blue denims to make a statement. Her look gave us a glimpse of her belly button piercing that simply added to the attire. She yet again proved that even her basic fashion choices are on a different tangent. For makeup, Priyanka opted for a matte finish look that consisted of a minimal base paired with matte brown lips. Open tresses were a fitting choice to complete her attire.

