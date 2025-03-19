Priyanka Chopra's Airport Look Screams Chic Glam In A Blue Printed Co-Ord Set

When it comes to slaying uber-cool fashion looks, one can always count on Priyanka Chopra, as she never fails to leave her mark with her stylish looks. The star always makes sure to prove that she is here to rule the fashion world with a high-glam style.

Recently, Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport, but what grabbed our attention was her fine airport look. As usual, Priyanka kept it in a blue co-ord set. For her airport look, the star donned a black cropped tank top. Which she finely topped with a floral-printed oversized shirt that came with denim detailing. The star paired it with matching pants that had the same floral motifs all over them. Let her outfit talk: the star accessories, your look with white sneakers, a pair of sunglasses and, not to miss, her diamond belly ring.

For her makeup, Priyanka chose a signature subtle makeup look with a seamless base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush in the right places, nicely done eyebrows, brown lids, mascara-coated lashes, and pink lips. The star styled her hair by leaving it open, cascading down the shoulder.

There is no denying that no one does fashion better than Priyanka Chopra, and her recent look is proof.