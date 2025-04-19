Priyanka Chopra's Skin Is Skinning Post Using This LED Mask On Flight

Priyanka Chopra has proven that she is a beauty pageant queen turned actress and big-time skincare enthusiast. The mother-of-one was recently making her to Hyderabad on a long flight from the United States, guess what she was up to whilst on flight? She made sure to spend some quality time doing skincare using an LED mask that lent all the goodness of red-light therapy to her pretty face.

Priyanka Chopra is going gaga over her newfound glow that she found mid-air while flying to India. The Love Again actress looked totally into her skincare routine with the Current Body LED Light Therapy Face Mask on as she was chilling like a villain. The 42-year-old singer and star also asked her fans and followers what they would rather do on their long flights. Priyanka has taken centre stage as the queen of skincare as she was clearly having a good skin day post being on a plane for 24 hours. She was so elated that she added a caption along with her Instagram story that read, "Skin is skinning even after being on a plane for 24 hours."

Priyanka's skin game was on point with a beaming complexion, bushy and feathered brows, wispy mascara filled lashes, a beaming from within glow, and a peachy lip oil that added the perfect gloss and shine to her lips.

If you are inspired by Priyanka's skincare game, here is all you need you need to know about the benefits of red light therapy.

Red light therapy as a treatment is beneficial for reducing wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. It is also known to improve facial texture. Improving the appearance of scars is another skincare benefit it offers. In addition, it also improves sun damaged and tanned skin.

Priyanka Chopra's LED mask gave her all the beaming glow on the planet.

