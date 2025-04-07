Nick Jonas On How Priyanka Chopra Is The Most Supportive Partner: "I Am Lucky To Have That"

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to make our single hearts cry with their adorable chemistry. Recently, the actress accompanied her husband and singer, Nick Jonas, to the Broadway opening night of his new musical, The Last Five Years.

During the event, while talking to ExtraTV, the singer spoke about how supportive Priyanka is and expressed his admiration for her.

Expressing his love and adoration for his wife, Nick said, "Sometimes we get lost in the moment and kind of lose ourselves while chasing our dreams. The important thing is having a partner who supports you and sees the good in you during tough times— especially when you are lost in the haze of creativity. I am certainly lucky to have that."

Nick went on to talk about how he spends time with his girls, Priyanka and their daughter, Malti Marie. He stated, "We are loving the nice walks in Central Park. The quality family time – it's such a good reset. The shows are pretty intense at times. The schedule's a lot, but it allows me to spend time and be present with them."

