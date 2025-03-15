Priyanka Chopra Spreads Holi Cheer In Lime, Yellow And Pink Colours On Her Cheeks

Priyanka Chopra made sure to keep her best foot forward when it comes to her glam offering on the occasion of Holi 2025. The Love Again actress went for the less is more makeup look along with gulaal adorned on the apples of her cheeks.

Priyanka Chopra's beauty game won hearts and likes amidst the internet goers. The 42-year-old actress looked Holi ready with her dewy radiant skin, bushy brows, transparent lip gloss laden lips, and three bright pops of colour of her cheeks. The mother-of-one sported neon green, bright pink and a lime yellow coloured gulaal on her face that accentuated her glam game even further and made it festive appropriate.

Priyanka's tresses matched steps with her minimal beauty look being left open one side of her shoulder into loose ringlets that added to her Holi 2025 look.

Priyanka Chopra's beauty offering for Holi 2025 was like a breath of fresh air.

