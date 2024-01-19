With Lana Del Rey In Lace And Camis For Skims, It's Valentine's Day All Days Of The Year

Lana Del Rey plays the ultimate Valentine's Day muse to Skims' new collection

Kim Kardashian has found a new muse for her SKIMS label and it is none other than music sensation Lana Del Rey. On Thursday, the Say Yes to Heaven singer was announced as the new face of Kim's clothing and shapewear brand for their Valentine's Day campaign. As lovely and serenading as her music was her soft girl charm played along in this campaign shoot featuring the brand's versatile pieces. In the carousel of campaign imagery, Lana in a range of everyday essentials cast a spell on us with her feminine energy. Straight out of a giant heart-shaped chocolate box, Lana Del Ray served sultry elegance in a satin-silk blue velvet lace teddy. Noodle straps, a plunging neckline, and a transparent bodice, coupled with matching gloves bordered heavily on kitsch. Two blue bows on either side of her middle-parted blonde hair were the perfect accompaniment.

Giving us a taste of retro Hollywood, the singer lounged on a floor with two cats, wearing a baby pink lace cami bodysuit and velvety pink opera gloves. The similar-hued pretty pink bow on a 90s-inspired short hairstyle had a charm of its own. Rosy cheeks, pink lips, and fluttery lashes on her doe eyes added to Lana's soft-girl aesthetics.

You can't do Valentine's Day without hearts and the colour red. Adopting a similar mood board, Lana Del Rey posed sensually in a white cropped long-sleeve, boasting small red heart prints everywhere. In one of the images, Lana picked out a bright red ribbed tank top featuring noodle straps and a sweetheart neckline. A flirty eye patch with a red heart covering one of her eyes added an element of fun.

Lana took her costume game to a different level when she ditched the red hue and slipped into a slip dress, boasting lace borders, thin straps, and a thigh-high slit. Transforming into a Gothic girl, Lana amped up her fiercely feminine look with a black lace veil. Stone-encrusted studs added a flush of colour to her all-black lingerie. And that arrow piercing her heart? It was a depiction of Lana's musical affair filled with love and heartbreak.

The Valentine-themed products will be made available on the website from January 23. SKIMS' latest collection brought out Lana Del Rey's beauty like none other.

