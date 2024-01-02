Mouni Roy's Pool Day In A Printed Swimsuit Gives 2024 A Very Chic Beginning

Mouni's Pool Day In A Printed Swimsuit Is About A Chic Start To The Year

Mouni Roy's style meter is always running high, come what may be the occasion. May it be the glamorous red carpet looks, movie promotions, or festive occasions, the actress always manages to score a perfect 10 on the scoreboard. What we like the best about Mouni's fashion choicesare her travel looks. The diva graced us with a series of pictures from her pool day, welcoming the New Year. Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar started 2024 with a laidback pool day that included a chic style choice made by the diva. Mouni wore a two-piece swimsuit consisting of a floral bikini top and a low waist bottom. The strap top had a plunging neckline and featured vibrant floral prints made in yellow, orange, white, and lilac on the base of black. She paired it with an all-black low-waist bikini bottom. She wore minimal makeup with winged eyeliner, a dash of kohl in the eyes, rosy cheek tint, and matte lip colour.

Just recently, Mouni Roy had a fashionable day out with her bestie. She wore a two-piece swimsuit in a bubblegum pink colour. The halter neckline, backless bralette included tie-knot string details at the neckline and the back. The diva picked a low-waist matching bikini bottom with it and wore an all-black wrap-around skirt. For accessories, the actress picked a pair of trendy ice-blue sunglasses to go with her uber-cool look. A loose lustrous mane and a dash of rosy makeup was all that Mouni needed to slay her beach fashion.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were on a fashionable year-end vacation in Phuket and gave us beach-wear inspiration with the choice of their outfits. On one of the days, Mouni picked a backless, tube bralette with a halter neckline and tie-knot details and wore it with a black wrap-around sarong. The bikini top had multicoloured prints. A pair of oversized black sunglasses completed Mouni's beach style to perfection.

Mouni Roy's beachwear fashion is extremely chic and stylish.

