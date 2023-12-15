Mouni Roy's Glitzy Gold Backless Dress Brings The Magic Of Golden Hour At Night

As we're approaching the end of the calendar, it clearly means more striking fashion statements. Glitzy silhouettes have been a hit this year and it is quite obvious for them to smoothly take over the holiday fashion as well. Trust Mouni Roy to take glitz and glam to a whole new level. The unique significance of gold silhouettes is unbeatable and Mouni is adding her signature style to the hue. For a restaurant launch in Mumbai, the actress was spotted looking absolutely stunning. While the temperature is dipping, Mouni's style seems to be breaking the mercury by all means. She gave haute mesh a hot spin as she picked a metallic gold mini dress from her high-octane wardrobe. With lots of spice, her outfit was the perfect party starter. From the halter neck details to the backless style, her mini dress was enough to make her look standout. She kept it minimal with a nude makeup look and open tresses.

Mouni Roy's penchant towards all things hot has always served as a treat for fashion fanatics. Right from her luxe silk drapes to her impeccable off-duty style, Mouni Roy has always been high on fashion. Previously, the actress picked the classic black-and-white combination to work her magic. She added monochrome to her holiday style in a chic dress. From the form-fitting bodice to the off-shoulder neckline, her chic number was truly a winner.

Mouni Roy's fashion mood board is only getting better