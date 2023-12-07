Mouni Roy's Shimmery Chevron Cutout Gown Is The Most Sparkling Party Starter For The Holidays

Mouni Roy's Shimmery Cutout Gown Is The Party Starter This Holiday Season

Mouni Roy's impeccable fashion sense and style are not unknown to us. The actress with her top-notch fashion has already made a mark in the fashion world. May it be red carpet gowns, travel fashion, or elaborate lehengas for festivities, Mouni's unmatchable fashion is chic and exquisite, for every occasion. This time the diva amazed her fans in a shimmery cutout gown. The sleeveless ensemble from the designer label Geisha Designs featured a plunging neckline and a body-hugging silhouette with floor-sweeping details. The multicoloured outfit came in shades of lilac, peach, blue, and silver and was encrusted with crystals and sequins. It even showcased cutout patterns at the midriff region. Mouni's glam makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes with shimmery details, well-structured contours and a nude lip colour.

Mouni Roy's shimmery gowns are chic and our absolute favourites. Her recent fashion experiment with a shimmery hooded gown was mind-blowing. The sleeveless, floor-length outfit from Rocky Star had a cowl neckline with a body-hugging silhouette which accentuated Mouni's well-toned body. The outfit had golden sequins all over and showcased cutout patterns at the midriff region and a daring side slit which extended up to the upper thigh. To accessorise the look, Mouni wore a thin waist belt with the look. Smokey, kohl-laden eyes and well-contoured cheeks with nude lip colour completed Mouni's glam look.

For the GQ Men of the Year 2023 awards, Mouni Roy picked a shimmery bodycon gown from the clothing label Yas Couture House of Fashion. The full-sleeved ensemble showcased a bold slit at the front. Mouni also carried a thin golden stole with the gown that perfectly matched the outfit. For accessories, Mouni wore a pair of strap gold heels and kept it minimally chic. The actress opted for her signature makeup with kohl-laden smokey eyes, shimmery eyelids, and nude matte lip colour as she braided her mane in a sleek manner.

Do you agree with us that Mouni Roy is a true fashionista with great style?

