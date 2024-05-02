Tamannaah Bhatia's Embroidered Navy Blue Jayanti Reddy Saree Has Royal Resplendence Written All Over It

Tamannaah Wears An Embroidered Navy Blue Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia has the power to turn any outfit into a splendid style statement. Her voluminous gowns on the red carpet can do it just as easily as her printed swimwear on the beach can. Amongst them all, it is Miss Bhatia's encounters in ethnic wear that truly stand apart. From gleaming lehengas to embellished suits, all of them have head-turning potential when it's Tamannaah wearing them. So was the case for the star's latest look. Tamannaah wore a glorious deep blue saree crafted by designer Jayanti Reddy. Photos show the actress in a rich blue saree that found its highlight in an embroidered blouse. It featured short sleeves and a sculpted neckline with a cutout back having a tied detail. The metallic toned floral embroidered covered its length and was matched through its borders. Layering it was the solid coloured drape in monochrome blue. It was complemented by scalloped borders, also with broad metallic embroidery.

Keeping all the focus on the garment, Tamannaah's jewellery choices were light-handed, with the actress only wearing jhumka earrings, rings and bracelets.

Ethnic makeup looks may exist in plenty but this one was practically created for the outfit at hand. Tamannaah's makeup was complementary in its tones and subtle enough not to steal the spotlight from her saree. Her cocoa toned eyeshadow was paired with brown matte lips and contoured cheeks while her hair was slicked back in a bun hairstyle and set with a string of flowers.

There she goes, making an ethnic statement once again.

