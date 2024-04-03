Tamannaah Bhatia Recreates Summer 2024's Hottest Makeup Trends With Frosty Lids And Vivid Lashes

Tamannaah Bhatia Recreates Summer 2024's Hottest Makeup Trends

When she is not busy setting the red carpet ablaze, you will find Tamannaah Bhatia leaving a trail of beauty inspiration behind. Her clean girl aesthetics have always reigned supreme while her red carpet appearances have mostly sided with an edgy glam. So when we heard the star was turning digital cover girl for Cosmopolitan India, we couldn't keep calm. From graphic eyeliners, kohl-rimmed eyes, bold red lips or simple dewy glam, her latest collaboration recreated 2024's hottest makeup trends.

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia In A Rs 75K Green And Gold Dori Embroidered Saree Aces Ethnic Modernity)

For the first look, Tamannah allowed her “skin's natural texture to come through” by siding with the “minimalist technique”. She paired a flawless dewy base with the draped blush look. Ditching deep bronzers and contour, the actress wore a white kajal and mascara-laden lashes. Giving her a fresh lively appearance was her naturally brushed brows. It was all paired with pink lip gloss, which matched her minimal glam. Tamannaah carried this look with a pristine white dress from self cntrd. Adding an extra edge was her loosened tresses styled in a wavy look.

Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan India

Next up, Tamannaah Bhatia made sure that her eyes did all the talking. The actress gave a nod to blue mascara. Her striking lashes were paired with ice-blue eyeshadow. The perfectly arched brows brought all the focus to her eyes. Those blue lashes unapologetically complemented her bright yellow knitted ensemble. Demi-matte nude pink lips and coral blush strokes elevated the glam game.

Looking for the perfect ombre lips inspiration? We have been taking cues from Tamannaah Bhatia. Her 90s-inspired ombre lips looked nothing less than a renovated version of the trend. To ace it, Tamannaah wore a dark mauve liner. A dash of rose pink matte lipstick created a soft gradient glam. Her gradient lips were paired with neutral eye shadow and wispy lashes. The final touch was the sleek high bun that complemented her off-shoulder dress.

Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan India

Finally, for the fourth look, Tamannaah Bhatia gave her eyes a metallic upgrade. The actress carried a complete mermaid look with beetle green shimmery eyeshadow that was paired with her glistening wet hairstyle. The dramatic smokey eyes were sealed with nude glossy lips and sleek brows. Her off-shoulder shimmery outfit was rightly a cherry on top of the mermaid-core trend.

Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan India

Which of these looks were your favourite?

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Felt Like "A Greek Goddess" In This Sculpted Cosmic Gown By Gaurav Gupta)