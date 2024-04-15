Tamannaah Bhatia's Got The Moves And Moods For Not One But Two Jazzy Skirt Sets For Achacho

Tamannaah Bhatia stays true to the moves and grooves of Achacho in her stylish way

Aranmanai 4 may be a horror-comedy but Tamannaah Bhatia's role alongside Raashii Khanna in the song Achacho was also of tremendous stylish and groovy importance. After taking songs like Kaavaalaa to massive success, this one's already halfway there within a day of the release. It was all possible because of her very snazzy skirt sets that matched the moves to the beat of the tune. Bright as sunshine but electrifying as a lighting jolt in a yellow-tasselled skirt set was the introductory look of the song. It featured a yellow bralette and an asymmetrical skirt attached to a beaded body harness connecting the two pieces of the set. It was perfect to shimmy and shake as displayed by Tamannaah Bhatia's clear movements through the song. It was completed with a pair of boho earrings and chunky bangles for accessories and smokey eyes and loose waves on the beauty front.

It wouldn't have been a glamorous song without a little shimmer brought to us by Tamannaah Bhatia. A silver skirt set came next for the star to continue jamming to the tunes. The bralette, asymmetrical short skirt, body jewellery and free-flowing silhouette remain a constant but the vibe changes for a little more glam. The sequinned bralette with a halter and a regular rhinestone-embellished strap was worn with a wrapped skirt and a waist chain. The sparkly jewellery and the spiral sandals together add to the glam quotient of this dance look.

Tamannaah Bhatia has given us so many fashionable moments from the music world, that we will just have to wait to see what's in store next.

