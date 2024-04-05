Tamannaah Bhatia Gives Her Green Signal To Gaurav Gupta's Iconic Sculpted Lehenga

Gaurav Gupta has been weaving couture dreams with his ever-so-dreamy silhouettes. The design DNA reflects an array of breathtaking hues and signature sculpted structures. The unmatched style drama of the designer was recently adorned by Tamannaah Bhatia in his latest, The Bride Edit. In an effort to reimagine bridal trends, Tamannaah Bhatia chose to make a statement in Gaurav Gupta's signature malachite green hue. The actress paired looked stunning in a malachite astral lehenga that was uplifted with crystal bugle beads and was paired with a sculpted blouse and cape. She injected a touch of glamour into her look with the most stunning jewellery. In a matching tone, she opted for a stylish choker necklace and statement studs. To balance out all the greens, Tamannaah kept her glam choices minimal with nude makeup and a bun. With modern lehengas being all the rage, Gaurav Gupta's vision stands supreme in the bridal fashion realm.

Tamannaah Bhatia's recent collaboration with Gaurav Gupta has been nothing short of a fashion treat for us. The actress has been serving looks in Gaurav Gupta's designs one after the other. Previously, Tamannaah made a case for fuss-free style in the iconic electric blue hue. She paired the meteoric skirt with a blouse that came with the signature embellishments all over it. What really stole the show was the cape that added a modern spin to the overall look. She kept it minimal with dewy glam and a neat bun.

Tamannah Bhatia can make any silhouette work in the chicest possible way