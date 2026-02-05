How Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy Became A Lunar New Year Icon In China

Draco Malfoy, the infamous villain from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, has become an unlikely festive figure in China's Lunar New Year celebrations. The Slytherin student's face is plastered across red festive decorations and merchandise. But what led to this unexpected turn of events?

According to the BBC, Draco's sudden popularity in China can be credited to the Chinese translation of his name, Malfoy, to “Ma Er Fu” in Mandarin. It is similar to the Mandarin characters for "horse" and "fortune."

His name makes him a fitting symbol for the upcoming Year of the Horse, which begins on February 17, 2026. The Lunar New Year also marks the end of the Year of the Snake, apt for Malfoy, who was part of the Slytherin house at Hogwarts with the symbol of a snake.

In addition to decorating their homes with Draco merchandise, some fans have taken to hanging his image upside down. It is a traditional practice in Chinese culture that symbolises the arrival of good luck in the household, as the Chinese word for upside down has the same pronunciation as the word for arrival.

Draco's face has also become an unusual presence on various stickers, magnets, and even themed posters. All of them are available for purchase on Taobao, a prominent Chinese e-commerce platform.

The growing trend even caught the eye of actor Tom Felton, who played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. The actor reshared a picture on his Instagram story.

His acknowledgement sparked a frenzy on Chinese social media, with fans showering him with praises on for his humour. Many fans expressed their amusement using the hashtag "Malfoy himself is 100% hilarious."

The Harry Potter franchise has enjoyed immense popularity in China. The series had sold nearly 10 million translated copies of the books even before the last instalment was released in 2007, reported CNN. The franchise's success extends to the big screen as well, with the remastered version of the first Harry Potter movie earning $27.6 million at China's box office in 2020.

