Why The World's Tallest Bridge In China Is A Travel Destination In Itself: Cafe At 800 Metres, Bungee Jumping, Glass Walkway

If China has been on your bucket list for some time, pack your bags right away. While the misty mountains of Zhangjiajie and the serene waters of West Lake in Hangzhou are surely awe-inspiring, this Asian country has unveiled another top tourist attraction.

On 28 September. 2025, China officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province. Towering at an impressive height of 625 metres above the Beipan River, it is recognised as the world's highest bridge accessible to the public. Know more about this unique architectural marvel that will attract globetrotters.

More About Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which took 3 years to build, stretches approximately 2,890 metres in length, with a main span of roughly 1,420 metres. Constructed at a staggering cost of CNY 1.87 billion ((Rs 16.60 crores approximately), the bridge is built as a steel truss suspension design, with trusses weighing around 22,000 tonnes, three times the weight of the Eiffel Towers, according to South China Morning Post.

One of the most fascinating features of the bridge is that it significantly reduces travel time between the two sides of the Huajiang Grand Canyon. What was once a two-hour journey will now take only two minutes, enhancing convenience and connectivity.

Features Of Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

On its launch day, live drone footage broadcast by state media captured vehicles crossing the cyan-blue bridge, piercing through the clouds in what looked like a scene straight out of a sci-fi film.

Glass Elevator: When you think it can't get any more breathtaking, the bridge surprises with a high-speed glass elevator that takes tourists higher than the bridge's surface, 2,600 feet above the river, to a quaint coffee shop.

Coffee Shop: If you are a coffee connosieur, you can sip hot drinks and enjoy savouries while soaking in spectacular views of steep cliffs, deep valleys, a roaring waterfall streaming from the verdant hills, floating clouds, and the gushing Beipan River below.



NEW: China officially opens the world's tallest bridge, completing the project in under 4 years.



The bridge features a restaurant at the top, a whopping 2600 ft above the river.



The bridge not only cuts a 2-hour drive to 2 minutes, but also features as a theme park with a glass…

Glass Walkway/Observation Hall: Visitors can also take a heavenly stroll on a 1,900-foot-tall glass walkway and snap Insta-worthy pictures. Globetrotters can further enjoy the views from a 1,000-square-metre observation hall made entirely of glass.

Thrilling Activities: Adventure seekers are in for a treat as well. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge houses a bungee-jumping station, and authorities plan to launch low-altitude skydiving and paragliding sites for thrill-seekers.

Difficulties In The Construction Of Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

According to the BBC, the trickiest part of constructing the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge was managing strong winds. Contractors used wind deflectors and stabilising plates to turn turbulence into balance. Factors such as a temperature control system for managing the concrete's heat and smart cable strands were embedded into the suspension bridge to monitor its sturdiness in real time.

China's Guizhou has earned the tag of a "bridge province" with over 32,000 bridges built or in progress. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is now another impressive addition to the list.