China is seeing a surge in the number of foreign tourist after loosening its visa policies. Citizens from 74 countries can now enter China visa-free for up to 30 days - a major explansion aimed at boosting tourism, the economy of China, and soft power.

Over 20 million foreign visitors enetered China without a visa in 2024. This was more than double the previous year and nearly one-third of total international arrivals, according to the National Immigration Administration.

The government began reopening to tourists in 2023 after lifting COVID-19 restrictions, but visitor numbers remained low at 13.8 million which is less than half the 31.9 million in 2019.

Visa-free access for travelers from France, Germany, Italy, and other European nations followed in late 2023. By July 16, Azerbaijan will bring the total to 75 visa-free countries, though most are on a one-year trial basis.

Latin America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia have also seen new access, but no major African countries have been included yet.

Tourism professionals are preparing for a surge. Meanwhile, companies like WildChina report significant growth. Managing Director Jenny Zhao said business is up 50% since before the pandemic, with European travelers now comprising up to 20% of clientele - a sharp rise from less than 5% in 2019, as per sources.

A limited 10-day visa-free transit option is available for citizens of 10 countries - including the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., provided they enter and exit through different countries.

However, some countries are not part of the scheme which even reflect diplomatic tensions. Sweden, for instance, is the only high-income European country excluded from the 30-day policy following the imprisonment of Swedish publisher Gui Minhai.

Overall, China's visa changes are already reshaping its tourism landscape, with hopes of continued growth through 2025.