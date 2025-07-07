UAE Golden Visa At Rs 23 Lakh, But How Can Indians Get A Regular UAE Visa?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a nomination-based Golden Visa scheme - priced at around Rs 23 lakh for Indian applicants. It has sparked interest among many looking to move to the Gulf nation as this visa allows you to move without buying large properties or make huge business investments which was the case before. This is a drastic shift from the existing structure that required applicants to invest at least AED 2 million or ₹4.66 crore in business ventures or property.

What Is The UAE Golden Visa

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residency permit that allows foreign nationals to live, work, or study in the Emirates, depending on eligibility. According to the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security, the golden visa is a pathway to get long-term residency in the country without the need for a sponsor.

What Does It Mean For Indians

A PTI report suggests that the new nomination-based policy grants lifetime residency in the UAE - unlike the existing Golden Visa program, which typically offers residency for five to ten years. For example, people holding Golden Visas in the real estate investment category may only retain their residency for as long as their project remains active.

The pilot program for this nomination-based policy is currently limited to Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, with over 5,000 Indians expected to apply within three months. India and Bangladesh have been selected for the first phase of testing this visa, and India has been chosen to test the initial form of the nomination-based golden visa by a consultancy named Rayad Group.

Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, explained that the consultancy would conduct thorough background checks on applicants, which would include verification of criminal records, compliance with anti-money laundering regulations, and social media activity.

“The checks will also assess how an applicant could contribute to the UAE's economy—whether through culture, finance, trade, science, startups, or professional services,” Ayub told PTI.

The UAE government will make the final decision on the nominations once the applications are submitted.

Applicants will be allowed to seek pre-approval from their home countries and will not need to travel to Dubai initially. Applications can be filed through the visa concierge company OneVASCO, which has centers in India and Bangladesh.

Once your application is approved, Golden Visa holders have the right to bring their family members to the UAE, along with hiring domestic help. They would be allowed to pursue any business or professional work within the country, concluded Ayub.

Regular UAE Visas For Indians

1. Tourist Visa

If you want to visit the UAE for leisure, you can go for the tourist visa which allows Indians to stay there for durations ranging from 14 days to 60 days. The application can be submitted directly from airline websites or travel agencies.

2. Employment Visa

If you want to work in the UAE, Indians need a job offer from a UAE-based employer. Once hired, the company sponsors the employment visa and handles the paperwork. The visa is typically valid for two years and is renewable. All applications go through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

3. Residence Visa

You can apply for a family residence visa if you are already working in the UAE and want to bring your spouse, children, or parents along. The sponsor must meet a minimum salary requirement and provide accommodation. The application process is the same as the residence visa.

4. Student Visa

Indian students accepted into a recognised UAE university can apply for a student visa, which is usually issued for a year and is renewable.

5. Freelancer Or Remote Work Visa

The UAE also offers these visas, allowing people to live in the UAE while working for companies abroad. Applicants are required to a proof of income and employment.

While the Golden Visa continues to grab headlines, many Indians continue to choose regular UAE visas for work, tourism, education, or family reasons.