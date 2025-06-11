Why Chongqing In China Has Become An Instagram-Favourite Travel Destination

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Chongqing is the world's largest city by urban population with over 32 million residents.

Tourism in Chongqing rose by 183.6% in 2024, welcoming 1.27 million tourists.

Imagine going to a city where the petrol stations are on roofs, trains run through residential buildings, buses float in the sky, there are elevators for cars, multi-storey restaurants on rivers, and when you think you're on the ground floor, you're actually on the 22nd.

Welcome to Chongqing where even Google Maps as well as China's navigation apps Baidu Maps and AMap struggle to make sense of the city's chaotic topography and multi-level madness. With over 32 million residents, it is the largest city in the world by urban population, and easily one of the most unique by design.

"Look closely here. You would think that we are on the ground floor, but in reality, we are on the 22nd floor of a storied building," excitedly claims Malina aka Malinavibes, a travel vlogger in one of her travel vlogs. Her video on YouTube panning from what looks like a regular pavement down to an endless drop.

Malina is among thousands of creators who've made Chongqing the 'most viral city' in Asia right now. For context, Chongqing is one of China's national central cities and is a direct-administered municipality in Southwestern China. It is around 1800 kms from China's capital, Beijing.

According to local media outlets, Chongqing's inbound tourism market has exploded, welcoming 1.27 million tourists in 2024 alone-up 183.6 % from the previous year. The city now ranks among China's top travel destinations on social media platforms, especially TikTok, Instagram and Xiaohongshu (China's Instagram equivalent).

Chongqing's cultural industry has also flourished, generating Rs 1.67 lakh crore (145.27 billion yuan) in added value, up 5.6 % from 2023. The tourism sector alone grew by 7.4 % with most visitors coming from Southeast Asia.

A growing number of Indians too are exploring the city, thanks to improved visa policies and better connectivity. However, the top reason why Chongqing is gaining popularity is because of the way it's built.

But, Why Is Chongqing Built That Way?

To understand Chongqing, you need to know its geography. This is a mountain city, nestled at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, with massive elevation changes. The city is essentially a series of plateaus, hills and cliffs stitched together by bridges, tunnels, escalators and flyovers.

Because of the terrain, developers built vertically instead of horizontally. Hence, a building in Chongqing could have entrances on the 1st, 10th, and 20th floor, depending on which side of the property you're on.

For instance, the viral Liziba Station, where a train cuts through a residential complex, is not a quirky design decision - it's an urban necessity. Its design is a response to the need to maximise space and connectivity in a challenging environment.

This unique city has now been given various names, such as "5D city" or "cyberpunk city", which only add to its popularity.

The city infrastructure was also impacted by various historical events. For instance, during World War II, Chongqing served as China's wartime capital, enduring heavy bombing campaigns. This led to the development of underground shelters and tunnels, which later influenced the city's layered urban structure.

Additionally, the war accelerated rapid urban expansion, as refugees and government institutions relocated to the city.

Direct Flights And Easy Visas

In recent years, there has been a shift in how China is approaching tourism. Once known for its stringent visa policies, the country is now making travel more accessible - even for Indians.

Recently, China relaxed visa rules to foster tourism and business opportunities for Indian travellers. The new policy allows them to experience the country with simplified documentation.

Chongqing has direct flights from Hongkong. Photo: Author/Google

Between January and April 2025, the Chinese Embassy in India issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens. Whether for leisure, business, or backpacking, the doors to China are now more open than ever.

While Chongqing was once a challenging destination, there are now direct flights from Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. With plans underway to restore and expand direct connectivity with India, particularly from New Delhi and Kolkata, we can only expect the popularity to continue growing. Improved air routes and easier accessibility have further fuelled travel demand.

A Dream For Content Creators

Social media has transformed travel trends, turning once-hidden gems into global hotspots almost overnight. Chongqing, with its futuristic skyline, neon-lit streets, and multi-level roads, has become a visual spectacle that thrives on digital exposure.

From drone shots of mist-covered mountains surrounding skyscrapers to timelapses of the cable cars gliding over a buzzing city and Yangtze river, Chongqing offers endless content opportunities. No wonder #Chongqing is rising fast on global platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Super Efficient (And Trippy) Transport System

The CRT (Chongqing Rail Transit) is a marvel in itself, and many just travel to Chongqing to experience this. Trains here defy expectations-rising on stilts, plunging through buildings, and navigating hairpin curves around mountains.

Once designed due to space constraints and increasing dense population, the Liziba monorail station in Chongqing is now one of the major tourist attractions. It is a unique structure where a light rail train passes through a 19-storey residential building. The station and building were constructed together as one whole structure, with the monorail integrated into the sixth to eighth floors (without making any noise, btw).

Liziba monorail station in Chongqing is now one of the major tourist attractions. Photo: Unsplash

Then there are elevated buses and sky bridges which helps people climb massive vertical distances in minutes.

Add to that the Yangtze River cableway, where you can glide across the river in a suspended cable car and wave at cargo ships floating below you.

Hotpot, Nightlife and Floating Restaurants

Food is another major draw. Chongqing is often called the hotpot (which is again popular on social media, even in India) capital of China. You can find souvenirs of hotpots here. The local version is spicier than what you'd find elsewhere, with fiery Sichuan peppercorns that can make your lips tingle for hours.

One of the most sought-after experiences? Hotpot on a boat floating down the Yangtze, surrounded by neon reflections of the skyline. Some of these boats are multi-storeyed, complete with karaoke lounges, game zones, and rooftop decks.

Yangtze River Cableway is a aerial tramway line in downtown Chongqing.Photo: Pexels

The nightlife is equally fascinating. Thanks to its tall buildings layered across hills, reflections in the river, and LED-lit bridges, Chongqing's skyline is straight out of a cyberpunk film. Chongqing's Hongya Cave is a fairy-tale complex of stilt houses and restaurants clinging to a cliffside, lit up like a festival every night.

It's not just scenic - it's Instagram gold, with a history. The complex is believed to have functioned as a fortress from the time of the ancient Ba State (1046 B.C. - 256 B.C) through the end of the Qing dynasty.

Affordable Travel And Accommodation

While most big Chinese cities such as Shanghai or Beijing can dent your wallet, Chongqing remains surprisingly affordable. Budget hotels start at around Rs 2,000 per night, hotpot meals are under Rs 500 for two, and local transport services are also reasonable.

