Amid Trump's Threats, China Issues 85,000 Visas To "Indian Friends"

The Chinese Embassy in India has issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens between January 1 and April 9, 2025, marking a significant step towards strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations.

According to Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong, "As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China." He said this in a post on X.

Visa Relaxations for Indian Travelers

The Chinese government has introduced several relaxations to facilitate smoother travel between India and China:

- No Online Appointment: Indian applicants can now directly submit their visa applications at visa centers on working days without prior online appointments.

- Biometric Exemption: Travelers visiting China for a short time are exempt from providing biometric data, reducing processing time.

- Visa Fees: Now, a Chinese visa can be obtained at a much lower rate, making travel more affordable for Indian visitors.

- Quicker Processing Times: The visa approval timeline has become more streamlined, allowing for quicker issuance and benefiting both business and leisure travelers.

- Tourism: China is actively promoting travel for Indian tourists, showcasing its cultural and seasonal attractions, such as festivals and destinations.

Economic and Trade Relations

Since the start of his presidential term, Donald Trump has been threatening countries about slapping tariffs on them - and especially on China, it's top economic adversary but major trading partner.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson, Yu Jing, emphasised the importance of India-China economic and trade relations, stating that "China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complementarity and mutual benefit. Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs... the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties." Yu Jing further added that "Trade and tariff wars have no winners. All countries should uphold the principles of extensive consultation, practice true multilateralism, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism."

Soft Power Gesture

Although the diplomatic relations between India and China have been rife with challenges,

especially the ongoing military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), this move can be viewed as a soft power move to show openness towards India and extend goodwill, as this rebuilds trust from bottom-up, even with officials trying to resolve border and trade issues.

Promoting People-to-People Diplomacy

The surge in visa issuance reflects a renewed commitment between India and China to promote cultural, educational, business, and tourism exchanges. China has long been a popular destination for Indian students, particularly those pursuing medical degrees, with thousands enrolled in Chinese universities. The resumption of student travel has been welcomed by many, as travel disruptions due to the pandemic had left many Indian students unable to pursue their studies.

