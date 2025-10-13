Why Wangxian Valley In China Is Going Viral As A Travel Destination

China, known for its skyscrapers and picturesque destinations, is a popular destination among tourists. Many travellers visit the country to explore its unique culture, textiles, and traditional medicine practices. While Shanghai, Xi'an, Hong Kong, Beijing, Chengdu, and Macau are among the most visited spots in the country, there is a shift towards adding lesser-known destinations in the itinerary.

One place in China that is gaining popularity among globe trotters is Wangxian Valley, once a deserted quarry, but now a place where many tourists experience serenity and calmness. Located in the Jiangxi province, the history of this place can be traced back to the Eastern Han Dynasty.

Wangxian Valley: Deserted Spot Turned Into A Dreamland

If you visit this place now, it looks nothing short of a wonderland where you can spot sheer rock faces, cliffside houses, suspended skywalks, and cascading waterfalls. In the evening, it turns into a fairyland with people crowding popular tourist sites, eateries, and markets.

From admiring the intricate architecture to walking through a street with suspended and glowing lanterns, spending a few days here is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you would not want to miss out on.

A Canadian travel and adventure photographer shared these picturesque images of the valley on Instagram. Photo: Elliott Chau/ Instagram

What To Do In Wangxian Valley

When you first visit the valley, you will question if there is anything to do here except for admiring the beautiful surroundings. However, as you go on exploring the place, you will realise that you can not only be taken back by the green and picturesque landscape, but also indulge in adventurous activities.

A few things to do here include,

Rafting

Staying in a cliff house

Enjoy the night view

Wander the streets

Walking on a glass bridge

Visit spots like the Sandie Waterfall, the Quingyun Bridge, the White Crane Tower, and the Baihe Cliff

Watch opera shows and traditional folk performances

Dress in Han costumes and click pictures

A Canadian photographer captured the drone view of the valley during the day. Photo: Elliott Chau/ Instagram

How To Reach Wangxian Valley

It's not too difficult to reach Wangxian Valley as the spot is easily accessible via road. You can either fly or take a train to Shangrao, from where this beautiful tourist destination is only a one-hour car or bus ride.

Some people complete touring the valley in just a day, while others stay there for a night. You have an option to stay inside or outside the valley, but if you stay outside, you will have to exit the valley before the gates are closed at night. This place has just started to gain popularity among tourists, so you won't find many travellers but locals.