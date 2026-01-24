Where Was <i>Can This Love Be Translated</i> Filmed? From Canada To Italy, Viral Shoot Locations Revealed

Released on January 16, 2026, Can This Love Be Translated is ranking among Netflix's top titles. The story follows South Korea's viral star Cha Mu-hee, played by Go Youn-jung, and interpreter Joo Ho-jin, played by Kim Seon-ho.

It's a complex love story that unpacks emotions as the premise advances with every stunning frame and captivating episode. It is about how two people who love each other cannot profess their feelings because they are fighting their inner demons and struggling with childhood trauma.

Director Yoo Young-eun has tactfully carried the story forward without making it heavy for viewers. He has incorporated picturesque shoot locations via Romantic Trip, a reality show starring Cha Mu-hee and Hiro Kurosawa, a Japanese star played by Sota Fukushi.

What is making this K‑drama go viral? While most South Korean TV shows are shot in striking locations within the country, Can This Love Be Translated takes you on a ride through Japan, Canada, and Italy, apart from the homeland. If you have watched the show and would like to note every place where it was shot, we've got you covered.

Can This Love Be Translated Shoot In Japan

The first time Cha Mu-hee and Joo Ho-jin meet each other is in Japan. On their encounter, they realise that both had experienced heartbreaks in their life. They crossed each other's path in Kamakura, a small coastal city in Japan.

A foreign land allows two South Korean souls to connect on the grounds of humility and emotional openness, which later became the foundation of their bond. The actors also shot at Enoshima Benzaiten Shopping Street, Goryo Shrine, Gokurakuji Station, Kamakura Seaside Park, the Grand Torii of Enoshima Shrine, Tenzan Lab, and Katase Fishing Port.

Can This Love Be Translated Shoot In South Korea

After their brief meeting in Japan, Cha Mu-hee and Joo Ho-jin met again in South Korea. After an accident on a set, Cha Mu-hee goes into a coma and wakes up as a celebrity. The world is suddenly drawn to her on-screen zombie character, Do Ra-mi.

Before slipping into the coma, Cha Mu-hee posted a blurred image of Joo Ho-jin in Japan, thanking him for being her Papago, a translation app. When her account blew up with followers, people started calling Joo Ho-jin her mystery man. Hence, to ask her to take down the photo, Joo Ho-jin accepts another job to be her translator for an interview.

They continue to cross paths, and the team filmed at places like Youngpoong Bookstore Jongno Branch, Concino Concrete, Sunday Arvo, and Raum Art Center.

Can This Love Be Translated Shoot In Canada

When Cha Mu-hee is cast opposite Hiro Kurosawa for Romantic Trip, their shooting begins in Canada. The first spot they visit is Banff, where Cha Mu-hee and Joo Ho-jin realise they have feelings for each other.

They shot the Aurora Borealis around Lake Louise. The scenery was stunning, and the love story of the leads progressed with the two sharing sweet moments and a kiss. Other filming locations included Rotary Park, Calgary; Stephen Avenue; Heritage Park; Banff Avenue; Downtown Canmore 8th Street; Baker Park; Lougheed House; Bow River Bridge; and Cascade of Time Gardens.

Can This Love Be Translated Shoot In Italy

Italy was the country where the shooting of Romantic Trip culminated, and the leads - Cha Mu-hee and Joo Ho-jin - confessed their love for each other, after what seemed like a roller coaster ride of emotions.

After Canada, some of the most stunning locations were spotted in Italy, especially the narrow lanes and old-world charm of an Italian hill town, Civita di Bagnoregio. This is where Joo Ho-jin understands Cha Mu-hee's alter personality, Do Ra-mi. He also spends time with her and learns about Cha Mu-hee's tragic past.

The first scene of the series, and probably the most iconic one, was shot at the Fortress of Montalcino. With a stunning backdrop of the hill town, Hiro Kurosawa confessed his true feelings for Cha Mu-hee, and was rejected. Florence and Perugia also appeared in passing, adding depth to the story.

Can This Love Be Translated is more than a love story. It is a mature take on modern love, complex relationships, confusing emotions, and past traumas that interfere with the present. Catch it on Netflix, and you won't experience a dull moment, neither with the story nor with the scenery.

