Watch: Fitness Coach Shares 3 Exercises That Keep His 63-Year-Old Mom Fit

Staying active in old age is not just about doing intense workouts or lifting heavy weights. It is more about preserving mobility and balance. However, it often becomes difficult to convince parents and grandparents to exercise regularly. In a recent Instagram reel, fitness coach Joshua Tan revealed how he encouraged his 63-year-old mother to stay fit and work out consistently. He also shared the top three exercises designed to help ageing parents maintain their physical independence.

Three Functional Exercises All Parents in Their 60s Should Do

According to the coach, these three functional exercises help older adults stand up or lift objects without restriction. He explained that the exercises also support long-term mobility and reduce the risk of serious health issues. "If your parents are in their 60s, these are the three exercises they should be doing so they can continue being independent in their 70s. My mom is 63, and this is what I've been getting her to do," he said. Here are the top three exercises he recommended:

Squats: The coach said that squats are essential so that, as parents age, getting up from bed in the morning is pain-free.

Deadlifts: He explained that deadlifts are important so that the back does not ache when parents try to pick things up from the floor.

Calf Raises: Lastly, calf raises help older adults improve their balance, reducing the risk of dangerous falls.

The fitness coach further noted that these exercises are not meant for aesthetics but rather to help parents stay independent as they grow older. "It's never too late to start building strength. If you start in your 50s or 60s, start building your independence for your 70s and 80s now," he added.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Strong legs are not just for exercise; they are essential for everyday life. Walking confidently, climbing stairs, carrying groceries, and reducing the risk of falls all start with maintaining strength," said the coach.



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