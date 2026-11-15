Vishal Dadlani Reveals Why He Shaved His Head at 23 and Never Grew It Back

Vishal Dadlani recently shared some lesser-known details about his personal life. The singer and composer revealed that he tonsured his head at the age of 23 and never grew it back. He also spoke about another personal choice he has followed since childhood, sharing that he has never consumed alcohol despite growing up in a family where social drinking was common.

In a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their YouTube channel, Vishal said, “I had long hair long, long ago. I shaved it off at 23. At that time, I was very religious, very much so. One day, when I woke up, I felt this strong urge to go to Tirupati and tonsure my head. After I got it tonsured, I swore then and there that I would never grow my hair again."

When Neha asked the reason behind tonsuring his head and then vowing never to grow his hair again, Vishal admitted that he had no particular explanation for the decision.

“I don't know why I do these things. It's the same reason I don't drink alcohol. When I was a child, I had decided I wouldn't, and I don't now. My whole family used to drink casually; social drinking was normal. I mean, I'm from a Sindhi house. So, there was no such thing as alcohol being a bad thing. I just felt like I shouldn't, so I don't,” he added.

The singer also recalled another instance when he relied on sheer determination to change a habit. Speaking about his smoking days, Vishal revealed that he was once a heavy smoker but chose to quit cold turkey rather than gradually cut down on the number of cigarettes he consumed.

"I was a heavy smoker and I gave up instantly. Because I knew if I won't, then I never will," he said.

On the work front, Vishal Dadlani last composed the music album for the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released in 2025.

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