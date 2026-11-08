Bhagyashree Reveals Her Go-To Drink To Beat Winter Cold And Dry Skin

Bhagyashree often talks about simple food and wellness habits that can help maintain good health. As winter sets in and brings colder temperatures and dry skin, the actor has shared the benefits of including nutrient-rich ingredients such as almonds, walnuts, and halim seeds in one's diet. She also shared a wholesome drink recipe featuring these ingredients to help support immunity and keep skin moisturised during the colder months.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bhagyashree revealed that she is currently in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where the weather had started turning chilly. "As soon as the sun sets, the temperature is going to drop sharply and it is going to be cold. When the temperature starts to fall like this, the body naturally asks for warmth from within. Then eating only dry fruits will not work," she added.

Bhagyashree suggested making a wholesome drink to nourish your skin. Sharing the recipe, she said, "Soak 2-3 cashews, 2-3 walnuts, and some Haleem seeds for 2-3 hours. Then grind all of them lightly. Add some cardamom and saffron to it and boil it in hot milk or your plant-based milk."

The actor recommended drinking the preparation warm, adding that it helps the body stay nourished during cold weather while giving the skin a healthy glow.

Bhagyashree further explained how a combination of nuts, seeds, and warming spices can offer nutritional support during winter while helping combat seasonal dryness.

"Almonds and walnuts strengthen your immunity, provide antioxidants, and keep your skin moisturised from the inside. Halim seeds are nutrient-dense with Vitamin A, C, and E; calcium; iron; and folic acid. With elaichi and kesar further fortifying these nutrients, it is a perfect way to combat winter cold and dryness," she wrote in the caption.

Make this drink a simple addition to your daily routine.

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