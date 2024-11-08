Viral: Underprivileged Kids Of This NGO In Lucknow Recreated Sabyasachi's Iconic Designs With Fabric Scraps

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most influential couturiers in India with a massive fanbase of the most notable names in Bollywood and Hollywood. But who is Sabyasachi a fan of? It turns out it is these young designers and models from Lucknow from a recent viral video that has all his attention. But they're no ordinary young ladies. They're underprivileged children from Innovation For Change, a Lucknow-based NGO that promotes their growth and welfare in society. In the video, they can be seen recreating the designer's iconic looks using donated clothes and leftover fabrics donat from his campaigns and also modelling them.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the NGO wrote, “We are a Lucknow-based NGO, working with 400+ slum children and providing free education to these children. These dresses were designed by our students, and all students who are performing in this are from slum areas. These kids come from extremely poor and helpless families. They try to create designer dresses through their creativity by sorting out all the clothes they get from locals and people from the neighbourhood as charity.” The page also described how these girls in the video are 12 to 17-year-old girls living in the Basti. The NGO further revealed that the video was shot by 15-year-old aspiring filmmakers.

Sabyasachi, who is always on the hunt for local talent was soon to take notice of the viral video. His reaction was priceless. He commented on the post with a heart emoji but beyond that, he reshared the video on his Instagram account further gathering major popularity for these talented young kids.

Not just with Sabyasachi's valuable influence but with the help of social media, they have also been able to recreate famous looks of Bollywood celebs like Sonam and Kareena Kapoor's latest festive looks. The talent of these kids don't go unnoticed with lots of love and appreciation received from all over the country.

Sabyasachi may have been the inspiration for these young girls but it is clear who the real inspiration in this story is without a reasonable doubt.

