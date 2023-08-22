Uorfi Javed, Her Sister And A Comb- What Could Go Wrong? See The Result Here

Uorfi Javed's latest hair comb dress is the newest addition to her lineup of dresses

Uorfi Javed's fashion sensibilities are on a whole different plane. From her risque outfits to DIY fashion inventions, Uorfi loves to play around with style. Her latest Instagram post is the newest one in her lineup of approved trends. Actually, scratch that - Uorfi Javed invents and approves her own trends. After tomatoes and croissants were given the Uorfi fashion treatment, the social media influencer has made a dress out of combs. It looks as bizarre as you would think. Uorfi Javed has shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a dress made of combs of multiple colours. The text on the video read, "Hair comb dress". Uorfi's DIY outfits have always created buzz of sorts and once again, she did it with a hair comb dress which was joined together with sleek chains. She paired it with chunky green heels.

The comb dress also has a little backstory in the video which features Uorfi's sister Asfi Javed. The story goes that Uorfi was trying to comb her sister's hair but Asfi got up and walked away - leaving Uorfi with a comb and an idea.

See Uorfi Javed's post here:

Uorfi Javed has her own take on fashion. Recently, amid the rapid rise of tomato prices, she added a pair of tomato earrings to her look - because, move over diamonds. She shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Tomatoes are the new gold." Indeed.

Trust Uorfi Javed to serve you with the quirkiest of styles. She woke up and chose drama when she gave the monochromatic style a spin with her thorn dress. She donned a blue dress that featured a thigh-high slit and huge thorns all over.

Uorfi Javed's unique style is fast taking her mainstream. At designer Amit Aggarwal's store launch in Delhi recently, Uorfi turned up in the designer's new collection. The outfit featured cutouts, making it a fitting choice for Uorfi to don.

