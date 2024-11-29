Advertisement

Today We're Thankful For Esha Gupta Setting Autumnal Swim Wear Goals On Her Beach Day In Abu Dhabi

Esha Gupta marked the holiday of gratitude in a sunny beach number in Abu Dhabi

Today We're Thankful For Esha Gupta Setting Autumnal Swim Wear Goals On Her Beach Day In Abu Dhabi
Esha Gupta Set Autumnal Swim Wear Goals On Her Beach Day In Abu Dhabi

With the holiday of Thanksgiving being currently in America, it has gotten us thinking what about Esha Gupta we're most thankful for. Is it her travel diaries that initiates the wanderlust within us? Very much. Is it her candour when speaking in interviews off the screen? Sometimes. Or is it the swimwear goals that she keeps on setting like the complete stylista she is? Absolutely. There's a lot to love about Esha Gupta and her fashionable knack for turning heads with her swim looks is just one of those many reasons. The celebrity gave us one more reason to be grateful on the holiday of gratitude by posting a swimsuit look from the beaches of Abu Dhabi.

In the picture, Esha spread out on a lounge bed, stretching out to soak in the rays of sunshine falling over the Emirate. She donned a rust-toned orange bikini featuring narrow straps set in a halter pattern and paired it with matching-toned bottoms in the same shadewith side tie-string details. The swimwear was themed perfectly for the season of autumn and also put her toned physique on display. With it, Esha wore a large pair of sunglasses which covered majority of her face and completed the picture with a wide smile.

While Thanksgiving is celebrated in cosy knits and multiple layers in the Northern hemisphere, Esha Gupta chose to celebrate her holiday in a little sunnier fashion and we're definitely not complaining about it.

