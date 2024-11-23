Esha Gupta Didn't Need Jewellery With Her Festive Outfit Because Her Emerald Green <i>Saree</i> Already Came With One

Esha Gupta knows how to make a statement and it could be in anything she wears. Her recent appearance in a rich green saree paired with a delicate golden chain is proof that timeless elegance can be mixed with anything edgy to get the Jannat 2 star's stamp of approval. The actress effortlessly blended old-school charm with contemporary finesse, making her look like a masterclass in minimal yet striking festive fashion.

Esha Gupta had fun with fashion with her fusion pre-pleated saree. The designer ensemble was carefully crafted to feature a high-waist pleated design on the skirt. This was draped with a neatly pleated pallu that rested on her right shoulder and featured a chunky gold chain drop ornament. The saree featured a thigh-high slit to add a contemporary chic element to it and was paired with a strapless blouse with matching gold chain straps in a halter-neck style that doubled up as accessories as well. Stylist Namita Alexander added the perfect touches of gold to the look with a pair of statement floral stud earrings a gold cuffed floral bracelet adorning her wrist and knotted gold heels with it.

On the hair and makeup front, Esha's short locks were styled into voluminous waves with bangs combed on one side. As for her makeup game, Esha sported a bronzed chic glam that featured chiselled cheekbones, jawline and bridge of the nose, a wash of the same bronzer on her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara to add dimension to her eyes, highlighted high points of her face, and a matte textured mauve lip colour to add the finishing touches to the look.

Esha Gupta's emerald saree-coded OOTD was grand and gold in equal sartorial measures.

