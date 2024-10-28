Esha Gupta's White Single Shoulder Bodycon Dress Is A Chic Breather Between Diwali Ethnic Looks

Esha Gupta's sartorial mood board features feminine silhouettes that come with a risque spin. The actress' grace and effortless charm are simply the cherry on top of the cake. On another page from her fashion file, we found the diva rocking a monochrome wonder with sheer expertise. For the launch of a luxury restaurant in Dubai, Esha showed up in a white bodycon gown that came with halter-neck straps and a daring, plunging neckline. Silver sequins embellished on the straps cascaded to her bustier. A frilly-flowy drape with a ruffled hem attached to one of the shoulders added an extra edge. The floor-grazing number fit her like a glove and the diamond accessories were just the perfect pairing. For makeup, the actress enhanced her bronzed glow with contour and blush, glossy maroon lips and dramatic smokey eyes.

Esha Gupta never shies away from acing monochrome silhouettes. For a photoshoot, the actress slipped into a solid green bodycon dress and dished out style goals. Tailored with perfection by New York-based designer Christian Juul Nielsen, the slinky fit was from the designer's newly launched AKNVAS collection. A cut-out element on the front contributed to the bold element while the knotted and ribbed patterns took the fashion game a notch higher.

Before that, Esha Gupta played muse to designer Surya Sarkar as she leaned on a moulded black gown. The structured bustier featured zero straps and gave a corset-like impression. The fabric was tucked into a long figure-hugging skirt with a slit at the back. Lacey details border the bustier while an elongated bow fixated in the middle served an extra dose of unconventionality.

Esha Gupta is truly a fashion maverick and this is proof