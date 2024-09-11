Esha Gupta In A Floral Lehenga Is Serving The Right Kind Of Stylish Bridesmaid Goals

Esha Gupta In A Floral Lehenga Served The Right Kind Of Chic Bridesmaid Goals

Esha Gupta knows how to reign on the festive fashion front. Perfectly timed for the wedding season, Esha Gupta's latest floral ethnic masterpiece looks like all the inspiration we need to be the most stylish wedding guest this season. Recently, the actress delivered a dose of ethnic glam like a pro in a beautiful Varun Bahl number. The actress is no stranger to donning traditional wear and recently, she leaned to florals to make a fresh case for the same. She slipped into a beautiful pastel lehenga that came with contrasting floral details all over it. She paired the flared lehenga with a matching blouse and sheer embroidered dupatta. She went all out with her jewellery choices as she opted for a heavy-duty look with a layered necklace and matching earrings and bangles. With nude makeup and a sleek bun, her beauty game was too good to be missed.

When it comes to Esha Gupta's ethnic choices, beautiful Banarasi numbers often top the list. Her penchant for making heads turn in traditional drapes is a given. Previously, the actress looked radiant in a stunning fuchsia pink Banarasi saree that is a definite festive wardrobe staple. Paired with a matching blouse, the look got its contrast from the beautiful green jewels. With matte makeup and a sleek bun, her look was right on point.

Esha Gupta's and her ethnic sartorial affair is a match made in the fashion heaven