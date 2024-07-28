Esha Gupta Is Back To Red Carpet Slayage In A Backless Black Gown With Cutouts And A Bow

Esha Gupta owned the red carpet in a backless black gown and diamonds

Esha Gupta sashayed her way onto the red carpet of the TOIFA 2024 Awards which were held last night. The actress looked like a million bucks wearing an all black outfit of the day that was tailor-made for the red carpet event. TheJannat 2 actress made a sure winning sartorial moment and had our jaws dropped to the floor in awe of her fashion statement, beauty and beyond.

Also Read: Esha Gupta's Quick Monsoon Getaway With Her Furry Friends And Family Was In Fact Rainbows And Sunshine

Dressed in a bandeau-style black gown with a structured fit and cutouts around the waist, Esha Gupta owned the red carpet. The custom ensemble featured a black bow in front of the waist, cutouts around her waistline and an open back. The chest panel of the gown was detailed with exquisite lace on the sides that added a feminine element to look. The floor-grazing gown fitted Esha's figure like a glove and boasted of a backless design that added further oomph to her look.

Esha's accessories were the showstopper of the outfit and validated the fact that 'diamonds are a girl's best friend'. The actress wore a diamond-encrusted necklace teamed with diamond drop earrings and a solitaire ring on her finger.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Esha picked a side-parted curled look for her shoulder-length brunette tresses. On the makeup front, she went for a nude-toned makeup look with full brows, a dewy base, bronzed skin, eyeliner and mascara-laden eyes with a mauve lip colour to finish off the look just right.

Esha Gupta in a black cutout gown teamed with the perfect diamonds for the TOIFA Awards event was a match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Esha Gupta In An Elegant Beige Lehenga Hit All The Right Festive Notes