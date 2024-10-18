Esha Gupta's Glorious Green Bodycon Dress Came With The Boldest Cutout That You Could Imagine

Esha Gupta's exquisite style sets her apart from the rest. The actress bewitches us with her charm and turns heads with her on-fleek red carpet appearances. In her latest Instagram entry, the diva showcased her fashion prowess. Esha slipped into a ribbed sea green gown from the shelves of New York-based designer Christian Juul Nielsen's newly launched collection, AKNVAS. The outfit featured an intricately designed body-hugging fit, coupled with a flowy length and a modern twisted neckline. The cutout feature around the bust region of the sleeveless silhouette elevated Esha's overall look. For accessories, Esha kept it minimal and opted for a pair of diamond stud earrings encrusted with green emeralds. Coming to her makeup front, Esha went with a dewy foundation and a few drops of highlighter. Blushed cheeks, glittery eyes accentuated with thin strokes of eyeliner and peach-toned lips framed her face. A side-parted short open hairstyle completed her chic avatar.



Before that, Esha Gupta wowed us with another one of her photoshoot looks. She was wearing a crisp white shirt from Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo and a silk skirt from Pucci. The peach pink satin skirt featured stylish floral prints all over. She paired her boardroom look with diamond stud earrings, a simple open hairstyle and dewy makeup, including softly blushed cheeks, a stroke of intense eyeliner and nude lips. Notably, Esha Gupta dished out ideas on how to amp up the corpcore aesthetics.

On another page of her style files, Esha left an impression in an Isabel Marant-tailored all-black ensemble. The full-sleeved dress featured an illusionary effect with a tear-drop cutout element near the neckline. Body belts under the flowy translucent fabric enhanced her curves and added dimension. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery adorned with emeralds. A glamorous makeup comprising of brown smokey eyes, mascara-laden wispy lashes, rosy highlighted cheeks and nude lipstick offered the finishing touches.

Esha Gupta is indeed keeping us hooked with back-to-back stunning looks.

